Smokies clinch playoff berth

Tennessee drops doubleheader to Pensacola, but still clinches playoff berth
Team Logo
Team Logo(Tennessee Smokies)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies (68-61, 31-29) dropped both ends of a doubleheader to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (66-57, 31-28) Friday evening at Smokies Stadium. The Blue Wahoos rallied in the top of the seventh for a 5-4 game one win, and rode a seven-run sixth to victory in game two, 12-5.

Despite losing two times, the Smokies officially clinched a playoff berth Friday night. The Smokies needed the Rocket City Trash Pandas to eliminate the Birmingham Barons from the second-half North division race, which they did with an 8-6 win at Montgomery. Tennessee’s playoff berth is their first since 2013. The Smokies will host the Trash Pandas in a playoff game on Tuesday, September 20.

The Smokies will play the fifth game of their final homestand of the regular season Saturday evening in a doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. The Smokies will also give away Trey Lipscomb bobbleheads on Sunday.

For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Elliott
Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
Dawson Marsh
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

Latest News

2021 matchup at the home of the Tornadoes
Varsity All Access | Week four results
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is set for September 10-11 at McGee Tyson Airport
Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities
McGhee Tyson Airport
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
Rainy and cooler for your Saturday
Rain returns heading into the weekend, some heavy at times