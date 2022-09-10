Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities

Second Harvest Food Bank and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are beneficiaries of the air show.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is charging $75 for parking, but the money raised from that will go towards two area charities.

Second Harvest Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are the two beneficiaries of this year’s air show.

”What we do is so important and there are parts of it that are so serious, but more than anything, we want to have a good time; we want kids to have a good time, and the airshow is going to be a great time,” said Bridget Jones, Vice President of Development for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

At the Boys and Girls Clubs, the money from the event will be used to pay for kids events.

”And reward our staff for the hard front line work that they’ve done, and not just now but really in the past 24 months but being able to reinvest money back into our staff, that’s really important,” said Jones.

At Second Harvest, the pandemic, alongside inflation, has sent costs for the mission soaring.

”We’ve had a tough two almost three years with covid hitting, people losing their jobs, just the economy increase in food prices. I mean, it’s just been one big bucket of craziness,” said Elaine Streno, executive director at Second Harvest.

The money for Second Harvest will be used to bolster its spending power at a time when eggs and mac and cheese are hard to come by.

”Yes, hunger is a very serious issue, but there’s nothing wrong with having a little fun, even the people that need us; I’d love for them to be able to come here because they would have a little fun too,” said Streno.

