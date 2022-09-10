Tennessee takes the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Panthers

Vols and Panthers meet Saturday for the Johnny Majors Classic
Tennessee's Josh Heupel and company travel to Pennsylvanian to take on Pittsburgh
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (1-0) plays at No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in Week 2.

The Vols opened its 2022 campaign on Sept. 1, defeating Ball State (0-1), 59-10, at Neyland Stadium. That game opened Josh Heupel’s second season as Tennessee’s head coach.

Pittsburgh enters Saturday’s contest following a 38-31 victory against West Virginia (0-1) at Acrisure Stadium.

Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and Panthers is the second Johnny Majors Classic.

The Panthers bested the Vols a season ago 41-34 inside Neyland Stadium. Saturday marks the fourth-ever match-up between these two teams, UT is in search of its first victory.

Follow this story for updates and scores from Saturday’s match-up.

