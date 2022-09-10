Tennessee takes the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (1-0) plays at No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-0) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in Week 2.

The Vols opened its 2022 campaign on Sept. 1, defeating Ball State (0-1), 59-10, at Neyland Stadium. That game opened Josh Heupel’s second season as Tennessee’s head coach.

Pittsburgh enters Saturday’s contest following a 38-31 victory against West Virginia (0-1) at Acrisure Stadium.

Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and Panthers is the second Johnny Majors Classic.

A Big Orange moon hangs over Pittsburgh on the eve of the Johnny Majors Classic pic.twitter.com/R6ec4v7eme — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) September 10, 2022

The Panthers bested the Vols a season ago 41-34 inside Neyland Stadium. Saturday marks the fourth-ever match-up between these two teams, UT is in search of its first victory.

