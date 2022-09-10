Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.

“Our team is ecstatic to have the opportunity to continue our community outreach mission and to share our passion for our craft and our country with people around the world,” Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Kesselring said on the event.

While the official show is set for Saturday and Sunday, the Blue Angels performed a practice show on Friday, which you can watch right here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.