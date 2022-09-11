Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash out of ICU, into recovery facility

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 40 days at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, an Anderson County deputy is out of the intensive care unit. This comes after he was involved in a crash earlier this month with his wife and an off-duty Campbell County deputy.

The crash occurred on Aug. 1, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover Circle when off-duty Campbell Co. deputy, Raymund C. Surber, hit them both as well as the motorbike, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by WVLT News.

“Nicole was struck and luckily escaped with only a small fracture in her hip and a lot of road rash,” according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. “Lucas, who saved Nicole’s life by shoving her to the side, took most of the vehicle strike. He was left unconscious on scene and subsequently taken to UT Trauma.”

Due to her injuries, Nicole could not walk without assistance or stand without pain, according to the post. Lucas suffered from a brain bleed, fractured skull, and multiple facial fractures. He also had a blood clot in the main artery in his neck.

Lucas spent weeks in a coma before waking up on Aug. 26. He was accepted into the Shepard Center in Atlanta, a leader in traumatic brain injury rehabilitation, and transferred over on Friday. Lucas will undergo recovery and rehabilitation with his wife Nicole beside him.

Both Lucas and Nicole were members of the United States Army, according to the GoFundMe.

Surber was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and was not wearing his seat belt but was not injured.

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of their deputies was involved in the crash.

Earlier this week, an off-duty officer of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a traffic accident in a privately owned vehicle. Two individuals involved with the accident sustained injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling every aspect of the accident, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is not involved with the investigation in any way. Any further questions should be directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Please join us in praying for everyone involved, and for the full recovery of those who were injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

