East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance.

The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the Knoxville Sunsphere. This climb is meant to honor the 343 firefighters who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Knoxville Police Department’s Officer Cummings was one of the 343 first responders to take part in the event.

Rural Metro Fire sent 18 firefighters on the 110-story climb, which is equivalent to the number of steps first responders climbed in the World Trade Centers. “On that day our profession lost 343 firefighters from the FDNY. While some may struggle to remember, as firefighters, we will never forget,” RMF officials said in a statement. They also urged people to stop and thank firefighters and other first responders for their service today.

A group of seven from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department also participated.

Other than the Memorial Stair Climb, the Jefferson City Fire Department honored the fallen through a workout. Crews from the Red and Green Shifts performed a 343 Workout on Sunday morning. The workout consists of push-ups, pull-ups, squats and other exercises that equal 343 repetitions.

Dozens of organizations posted online about the day. Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Dandridge Fire Department and more released statements remembering and honoring the victims.

