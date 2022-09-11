Few showers Monday morning with a taste of fall ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms will continue to move through this evening and into the first half of the overnight before we see lower rain chances arriving for Monday morning. The cold front will continue to move through into Monday morning and until it does so we’ll see a few spotty showers with patchy dense fog to start the day.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will be scattered to widespread through about midnight and once we head into the early hours of Monday morning they become spotty to isolated in nature. Patchy dense fog will also be a concern to start the day as temperatures will be back into the middle 60s around sunrise and then the focus will turn to cooler and drier air moving in.

Sunshine returns with lower humidity on Monday (WVLT)

While the morning will start off a little dreary the afternoon is looking a lot nicer as we see sunshine moving in with lower humidity making it feel very nice. High temperatures will be cooler as well with many areas only reaching the middle to upper 70s. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy the afternoon and evening as we are going to get a taste of fall moving into the upcoming work week.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quiet weather pattern in shaping up for the week ahead as we’ll see ample amounts of sunshine and lower humidity. You’ll even want to open up the windows at night or sit on the porch to drink coffee in the mornings as we drop back into the middle to upper 50′s through mid-late week. Afternoons will be on the warmer side as we see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead!

Fall weather moving in for the new week (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.