Mukhtar scores MLS-high 22nd goal, Galaxy ties Nashville 1-1

Riqui Puig scored the game-tying goal for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William...
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, left, watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his Major League Soccer-leading 22nd goal, but the LA Galaxy tied Nashville 1-1 on Saturday as Riqui Puig scored on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.

LA's Javier Hernández failed to convert a penalty kick for the second straight match,

Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute, beating Jonathan Bond to the goalkeeper's right as Bond dived left. The penalty kick was awarded when Derrick Williams was called for a hand ball on Mukhtar's free kick.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis dived right to bat away Hernández's penalty kick in the 55th minute after Shaq Moore knocked down Chicharito in the penalty area. Hernández, who has succeeded on just four of seven penalty kicks this season, was saved by Kansas City's John Pulskamp on a Panenka attempt last weekend.

Nashville's Walker Zimmerman, a U.S. international defender, received a red card for his second yellow card of the match, assessed when Hernández dribbled into the penalty area in stoppage time. Puig took the penalty and scored with a shot to the goalkeeper's left that deflected off Willis' trailing right hand.

Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Bond had one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).

The Galaxy visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Police lights
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Rosmel Danilo Rubi
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Teacher charged sexual exploitation of a minor
Smyrna teacher charged with sex crimes after posting Tik Tok
William Elliott
Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says

Latest News

MTSU logo
Peasant’s 2 TDs help Middle Tenn. beat Colorado St. 34-19
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea yells in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Hartman passes for 4 TDs as No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vandy
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Titans QB Tannehill has ‘burning fire’ after playoff loss
License plate scanner
Nashville: No license plate readers in imposing abortion ban