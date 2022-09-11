Pickleball tournament raises money for the Pat Summit Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pat Summit Foundation hosted a Pickleball Tournament at the Pavilion of Pickleball to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis and badminton.

“There’s not a family in the world that hasn’t been touched by Alzheimer’s,” event coordinator Patti Fowler said.

“Both of us kind of had the same heart in the fact that she really wanted to help as many people as she could,” Fowler said.

Fowler picked Pickleball because it’s a sport not only she plays, but several others are starting to play. The sport is considered the most growing sport in the U.S.

“It’s just a lot of fun. We’re exposing people to the Summit Foundation. We’re exposing people to the Pavilion of Pickleball and there’s a lot of energy here,” Pavillion of Pickleball owner Lee Martin said. “There’s a lot of laughter here and there’s some competition going on.”

The organization tries to inspire athletes to get more involved with the sport. Fowler said it’s something Summit would be passionate about.

“We have people that now want to get on the court and learn how to play more,” Fowler said.

In its inaugural year, the organization got 130 people to participate. Winners from each region received $500 in prize money. All of the other money from the event will go to pay for programs that benefit caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients.

