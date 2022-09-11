Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits.

Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli).

Although a recall was not requested, the products are no longer available to purchase.

The meal kits containing ground beef for this public health alert were shipped to consumers from July 2-21, 2022.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view label]:

10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46481 L1 22 155″ or “EST#46481 L5 22 155″ on the side of the packaging.

Officials are concerned that consumers may have the products in their freezers and are urged not to consume them. Officials say the products should be thrown away.

For more information visit fsis.usda.gov.

