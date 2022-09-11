Rain and storms continue this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downpours and a few storms continue this afternoon. Those downpours linger into Monday before we finally get on a dry stretch! We’ll get a taste of fall as well with cooler mornings and lower humidity.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with clouds this morning and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll warm up near 82 degrees this afternoon with scattered downpours and storms returning.

Most of the rain and storms arrive this afternoon and evening. They’ll push into the Plateau first and then continue to move east throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of us could get up to an inch of rain. A few showers linger throughout the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers linger Monday especially throughout the first half of the day as that cold front pushes through. That front will drop those temperatures into the upper 70s for highs Monday afternoon.

After that, we have drier, sunnier, and cooler days ahead. Morning lows will be in the 50s for multiple days in a row! That lower humidity arrives as well and sticks around for a few days.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.