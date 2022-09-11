Tennessee jumps 9 spots in AP Top-25 college poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Associated Press announced its new Top-25 college poll after the games in week two, and Tennessee jumped nine spots to #15.

The increase comes after the Vols won against the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers in an away game that went into overtime.

Tennessee didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The Vols were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

With this game, Head Coach Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee coach to win against a top-20 opponent in each of his first two seasons.

This is the first time the Vols have ranked in the top 15 since 2020 when Tennessee earned the No. 14 spot after a win against Missouri.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Georgia (53)

2. Alabama (9

)3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.