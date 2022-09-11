Tennessee jumps 9 spots in AP Top-25 college poll
The increase comes after the Vols won in overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Associated Press announced its new Top-25 college poll after the games in week two, and Tennessee jumped nine spots to #15.
The increase comes after the Vols won against the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers in an away game that went into overtime.
Tennessee didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The Vols were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.
With this game, Head Coach Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee coach to win against a top-20 opponent in each of his first two seasons.
This is the first time the Vols have ranked in the top 15 since 2020 when Tennessee earned the No. 14 spot after a win against Missouri.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Georgia (53)
2. Alabama (9
)3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. North Carolina State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Ole Miss
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Texas A&M
25. Oregon
