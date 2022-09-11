Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were honored Saturday night including Top Gun actor Glen Powell and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for their work revolved around veterans.

Glen Powell played ‘Hangman’ in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie and was awarded the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment.

“This is by far the coolest moment in my career as far as honors go,” Powell said.

Powell said he spent most of the year on military bases as he trained for his roles in Top Gun and a new movie coming out in November called DEVOTION. He said it was great to see so many Medal of Honor recipients in once place at the Knoxville Convention Center.

“Hard to describe how I can now find myself in a room with what I believe are the best of our country,” Powell said.

In his role in DEVOTION, Powell will play Medal of Honor recipient Tom Hudner. Hudner was a U.S Navy aviator during the Korean War, becoming one of the most celebrated wingmen.

“They do an extraordinary thing and they don’t feel like anyone else would’ve done it differently but I think it’s when incredible people with strong moral fabric and courage rise to the occasion,” Powell said.

Also honored was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. She was given the Patriot Award, the highest award given by the Medal of Honor Society.

”It feels strange to be here because it’s truly a room full of heroes like you can’t put into words why I’m going to be why I’m going to be on that stage outside of just thanking them,” Haley said.

Two others honored Saturday night are Dr. Tim Miller and Courtney Kube. Dr. Miller received the Distinguished Citizen Award and served as a plastic surgeon to help soldiers injured while in the line of duty. He also served in Vietnam from 1965-1966.

Courtney Rube received the Tex McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism. She is an NBC correspondent covering the Pentagon and Department of Defense.

