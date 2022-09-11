Ukraine nuclear plant shuts down after outside power restored

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said, 'We are playing with fire,' as he describes his experience at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: UNTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Rosmel Danilo Rubi
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
William Elliott
Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says
Teacher charged sexual exploitation of a minor
Smyrna teacher charged with sex crimes after posting Tik Tok

Latest News

This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in...
Search for tiger after raid uncovers alligator, drugs, guns
Four people were honored Saturday night at the Patriot Award Gala.
Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala
A family visits one of the many planes on display at the Smoky Mountain Air Show.
Smoky Mountain Air Show inspires East Tenn. student to serve her country
The Patriot Award is the highest award given by the Medal of Honor Society.
Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala