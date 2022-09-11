Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight months after DNA testing began on baby Wyatt Doe, there are still no answers to the unidentified newborn’s death in Oak Ridge.

The baby’s body was discovered along Melton Hill Lake in late March of 2020, and the case remains unsolved even after more than $5,200 in donated funds made advanced DNA testing possible.

The nonprofit Season of Justice also contributed the funds needed to pay for genetic testing at the OTHRAM advanced DNA laboratory.

However, DNA profiling with the Othram laboratory has been unable to identify Baby Wyatt or any of his potential relatives, according to Communications Specialist for Oak Ridge Lauren Gray.

“These types of cases may need a little extra help. The technology and the research may not be there within your local. So that’s where we come in play,” Season of Justice Director Steve DuBois said

The Oak Ridge City Council formally accepted the $5,246 grant that will hopefully give an edge to the Oak Ridge Police Department and area forensics investigators as they try to identify the baby and determine how he died.

Authorities said the baby was found with the umbilical cord still intact. In the spring of 2020, police and other community members gathered for a memorial service near the waterfront, with a donated wreath and teddy bears to honor the child.

The remains cannot be buried until the investigation is completed. Police have been asking the public to contribute any tips they may have about the case.

“Forensic-grade genome sequencing is the proprietary method that we’ve developed,” Spokesman Michael Vogen for the OTHRAM laboratory explained. “When CoDIS doesn’t deliver an answer, law enforcement agencies are turning to OTHRAM to look at tens of thousands of hundreds of thousands of markers of DNA.”

In a Facebook live shortly after the remains were discovered, Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith appealed to the public for help.

“So we’ve been referring to him as ‘Wyatt,’ our little warrior...we just want to finalize this investigation and we want to be able to put him to rest,” Smith said.

“The very best outcome is that we’re able to find folks that are closely related to Baby Wyatt, and the investigators can go confirm those findings and try to figure out who this baby is,” Vogen said.

If you have a tip to help solve the Baby Wyatt case, you can call Oak Ridge Police at 865-425-4399.

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers of newborns to surrender their baby unharmed to a safe place like a hospital or fire station anytime in the first two weeks after birth without fear of prosecution in Tennessee. You can call the Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee Help Line at 866-699-SAFE for help.

