29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday.

MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.

He is survived by his wife and his 6-month-old daughter.

The MNPD mourns the death of Hermitage Precinct Officer Crockett Bruce, who died today after a short battle with cancer. Officer Bruce, 29, was a loving husband & father to a 6-month-old girl. He was a 3rd generation dairy farmer before joining the MNPD in 8/2019. pic.twitter.com/cFgg0STWc5 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 12, 2022

