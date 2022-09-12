29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle


MNPD officer dies
MNPD officer dies(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday.

MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.

He is survived by his wife and his 6-month-old daughter.

