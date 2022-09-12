Clouds and spotty rain slowly clear out today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and rain chances gradually taper off today, with a cold front moving through. We’re looking a good dry stretch, with mild mornings and evenings, and warm, sunny afternoons.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain continuing. A stray rumble of thunder is possible, but we’re sticking with a spotty coverage through midday. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

Midday to afternoon comes with more clearing, as the clouds and spotty rain exits our area. The afternoon sunshine lets us bounce back to around 78 degrees, with decreasing humidity. We also have a nice breeze out of the northwest, 5 to 10 mph, but gusts can pick up to around 15 to 20 mph at times through the evening hours as the front clears our area.

Tonight will be clear, with a light breeze, and patchy fog developing. We’ll have more “cooling room” thanks to lower humidity. We’ll start Tuesday around 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry stretch starts Tuesday!

Afternoon highs do gradually increase day to day, back to seasonable mid 80s. The key to this stretch is to enjoy the mild mornings and evenings, that’s a great bonus to lower humidity. The nights are in the low to mid 50s to start the week, but make it back to low 60s in the mornings by the weekend.

As of now, this stretch lasts through the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

