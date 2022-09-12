KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Could Peyton Manning be the next Santa Clause? A new trailer dropped for Disney’s new show The Santa Clauses, and the former Vol and Super Bowl champion was featured in the preview.

The upcoming miniseries will take place after the events of Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.” In the trailer, Tim Allen announces he has decided to retire as Santa Clause, but he must find a replacement.

Peyton Manning enthusiastically interviewed for the position. Viewers will have to wait until Nov. 16 for the two-episode premiere to determine if Manning will wear the red suit.

You can watch the full teaser trailer here:

