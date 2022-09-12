Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sep. 10 until Oct. 8. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

