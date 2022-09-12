Dinner Bell restaurant closing its doors after 47 years

The Dinner Bell will close for good at 9 p.m. Monday.
Dinner Bell
Dinner Bell(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dinner Bell, a Sweetwater staple, is closing its doors after 47 years of service.

The locally-owned restaurant was opened in 1975 and offers country cooking, including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. The Dinner Bell also offers a gift shop.

“We want to thank all our wonderful customers. We appreciate each and every one of you,” is the message that pops up on the Dinner Bell website.

The Dinner Bell will close for good at 9 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Oak Ridge officials created a memorial for Baby Wyatt Doe, an unidentified newborn found...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Latest News

Search continues for person who hit Gary Burchfield
Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies
First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Knoxville on education tour
Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says