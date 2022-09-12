Dinner Bell restaurant closing its doors after 47 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dinner Bell, a Sweetwater staple, is closing its doors after 47 years of service.

The locally-owned restaurant was opened in 1975 and offers country cooking, including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. The Dinner Bell also offers a gift shop.

“We want to thank all our wonderful customers. We appreciate each and every one of you,” is the message that pops up on the Dinner Bell website.

The Dinner Bell will close for good at 9 p.m. Monday.

