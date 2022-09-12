Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Gary Burchfield was walking to his mailbox off of Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. His wife hadn’t seen him for a while so she called her son, Grant, to come see what happened.

“That’s when I found him lying beside the mailbox just off the road. I thought he had just stumbled and fell. He was unconscious, but he was still breathing,” Burchfield said.

He later died that day, but it wasn’t until the family got the autopsy back which found he had been hit by a truck mirror. Burchfield couldn’t believe it.

“What’s even harder to believe is whoever hit him didn’t stop. I just can’t imagine why,” Burchfield said.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is still asking for anonymous tips which could lead to cash reward. The Burchfield family wanted to offer its cash reward to keep the conversation going and bring closure to the family.

“Please if you know anything whatsoever, if you were the driver, come forward. Let’s help this family heal,” Payne said.

Burchfield said he’ll miss watching baseball games with the dad, but he knows it’ll be extremely hard for his mother.

“He loved spending time with my mother. They were married one week shy of 61 years,” Burchfield said.

Gary spent four years in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic. Two of those years were spent in the Philippines.

Anyone with information can send tips directly to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

