Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

City of Knoxville officials developed a plan to distribute funds to combat homelessness in Knoxville.

It is a growing problem. Homelessness in the city is up 47% since 2021, according to the city’s report.

The solution, according to city officials, is to provide more affordable housing. A plan has been developed to redistribute and allocate government funding to create a new housing project.

The project outlined in the plan will add 88 low-barrier affordable housing in three different buildings. Building one will feature 58 units that will be permanent supportive housing, which will provide low-barrier affordable housing, health care and other supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.

Buildings 2 and 3 will cover the other 30 units that are outlined in the plan which will be low-income renting units for families.

Case managers will be available to help those with “disabling conditions who require assistance to live independently,” and there will be 24-hour staffing to help with planned activities and other resources.

Knoxville officials are planning a hearing in September for the public to offer their input regarding the plan, but there is no listed timeline on when the project will be complete.

