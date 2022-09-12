Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

The plan to develop more affordable housing in Knoxville is in motion but has a long road ahead.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials developed a plan to distribute funds to combat homelessness in Knoxville.

It is a growing problem. Homelessness in the city is up 47% since 2021, according to the city’s report.

The solution, according to city officials, is to provide more affordable housing. A plan has been developed to redistribute and allocate government funding to create a new housing project.

The project outlined in the plan will add 88 low-barrier affordable housing in three different buildings. Building one will feature 58 units that will be permanent supportive housing, which will provide low-barrier affordable housing, health care and other supportive services to those experiencing homelessness.

Buildings 2 and 3 will cover the other 30 units that are outlined in the plan which will be low-income renting units for families.

Case managers will be available to help those with “disabling conditions who require assistance to live independently,” and there will be 24-hour staffing to help with planned activities and other resources.

Knoxville officials are planning a hearing in September for the public to offer their input regarding the plan, but there is no listed timeline on when the project will be complete.

You can read the full plan here:

