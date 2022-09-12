Lots of sunshine and lower humidity this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity has arrived and looks to stick around for several days. That will allow temperatures overnight to drop into the 50s!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening is going to feel great with the lower humidity and lower temperatures! Tonight will be clear, with a light breeze, and patchy fog developing. We’ll have more “cooling room” thanks to lower humidity. We’ll start Tuesday around 53 degrees.

Our dry stretch starts Tuesday and continues for several days. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are staying in the lower 80s Wednesday with that sunshine continuing once again.

Afternoon highs do gradually increase day to day, back to seasonable mid-80s. The key to this stretch is to enjoy the mild mornings and evenings, that’s a great bonus to lower humidity. The nights are in the low to mid-50s to start the week but make it back to the low 60s in the mornings by the weekend.

As of now, this stretch lasts through the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.