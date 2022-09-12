Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says

The man was unresponsive until responders administered Narcan, the report said.
Joshua Fleenor
Joshua Fleenor(JIMS)
By WVLT News
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lutrell man was arrested in Knoxville for his fifth driving under the influence charge Saturday evening, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The man, Joshua Fleenor, was found by EMS responders in his truck in the parking lot of a Washington Pike Dollar General around 6 p.m., the report said. Fleenor was allegedly unresponsive until responders administered Narcan. Once he woke up, Fleenor was reportedly unsteady on his feet.

Responding officers also found marijuana and a baggie of what they thought was meth, which Fleenor did not admit to owning, the report said.

Fleenor was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and several drug charges.

