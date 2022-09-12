Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot

A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states.
Donald Kirkland
Donald Kirkland(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday for stealing televisions from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 9 p.m., where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of shoplifted property, the report said. Kirkland ran from the responding officers, but they were able to take him into custody, according to police.

Afterwards, Kirkland told officers he had stolen three TV’s, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the Walmart and was selling it all in the parking lot. The Walmart’s manager also told officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TV’s into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Oak Ridge officials created a memorial for Baby Wyatt Doe, an unidentified newborn found...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Latest News

Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
First Lady Jill Biden On UT Campus
First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Knoxville on education tour