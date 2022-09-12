Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Oak Ridge officials created a memorial for Baby Wyatt Doe, an unidentified newborn found...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Latest News

Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says