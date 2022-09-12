Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5.

Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.

She may have been heading to an address on Avalon Drive, but she has not been seen since 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Thurmer is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

