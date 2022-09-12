Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says

A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report states.
Joshua O’Mary
Joshua O’Mary(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Joshua O’Mary reportedly got into an argument with his father, Bradley O’Mary, Friday over damage to a vehicle. The father told responding officers that his son had driven down Prospect Road near his property and stopped his truck later that night after the argument, firing at least ten shots at his father when approached.

Of the fired rounds, two hit a vehicle Bradley O’Mary had been in, one going through the driver’s side door where he had been seated, the report said. Joshua O’Mary told officers he had believed his father had a gun of his own and was firing in self-defense.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
Oak Ridge officials created a memorial for Baby Wyatt Doe, an unidentified newborn found...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden smile1 after touring the Pennington Heath Science Center at The Truckee...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Knoxville on education tour
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
First Lady Jill Biden, along with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, visiting Sarah...
First Lady Jill Biden In Knoxville - clipped version