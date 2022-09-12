Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Joshua O’Mary reportedly got into an argument with his father, Bradley O’Mary, Friday over damage to a vehicle. The father told responding officers that his son had driven down Prospect Road near his property and stopped his truck later that night after the argument, firing at least ten shots at his father when approached.

Of the fired rounds, two hit a vehicle Bradley O’Mary had been in, one going through the driver’s side door where he had been seated, the report said. Joshua O’Mary told officers he had believed his father had a gun of his own and was firing in self-defense.

