Tennessee vs Florida to air on WVLT

We now know where Vol fans can watch Tennessee take on Florida- the rivalry match-up will air on WVLT.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know where Vol fans can watch Tennessee take on Florida- the rivalry match-up will air on WVLT.

The SEC Office announced their officials television schedule for the games on Sept. 24 Monday.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Florida at Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. WVLT News also has in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after coverage of the game.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Oak Ridge officials created a memorial for Baby Wyatt Doe, an unidentified newborn found...
Unidentified Oak Ridge newborn death remains unsolved after DNA testing
DCS concerns in Tennessee
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
A man was found dead in Gatlinburg on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Latest News

Head Coach Josh Heupel grins after the win against the Pittsburgh Panthers
Tennessee jumps 9 spots in AP Top-25 college poll
The increase comes after the Vols won in overtime against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Tennessee jumps 9 spots in AP Top-25 college poll
Tennessee's Josh Heupel and company travel to Pennsylvanian to take on Pittsburgh
Tennessee defeats Pittsburgh in overtime
2021 matchup at the home of the Tornadoes
Varsity All Access | Week four results