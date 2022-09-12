Tennessee vs Florida to air on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We now know where Vol fans can watch Tennessee take on Florida- the rivalry match-up will air on WVLT.

The SEC Office announced their officials television schedule for the games on Sept. 24 Monday.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Florida at Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. WVLT News also has in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after coverage of the game.

