Two Tennessee Vols win SEC Weekly awards

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WVLT) - Tennessee had two players earn Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday. Quarterback Hendon Hooker earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and defensive end Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The honor marks the second time that Hooker has been tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Week in his career. Young is the first Vol to win SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors since Kyle Phillips did so in 2018.

The pair helped lead the Vols to a significant victory over then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, marking the program’s first non-conference road win over a top-20 opponent since defeating No. 6 Miami back in 2003.

Hooker accounted for 352 yards of total offense and two touchdowns to push No. 24 Tennessee to a 34-27 victory over Pitt. The signal-caller was 27-of-42 for 325 yards and two scores through the air.

Hooker also broke the school record for consecutive attempts without an interception. The new record sits at 167 straight attempts without a pick.

The redshirt senior is second in UT history for consecutive games with a touchdown pass at 14.

Young, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, totaled four tackles: a game-high two tackles for loss, a sack and a game-high three quarterback hurries. The senior edge rusher recorded a sack at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter on third down for a loss of six yards.

Tennessee returns home to Neyland Stadium for its next two contests, hosting Akron this Saturday at 7 p.m. before an SEC showdown against rival Florida on Sept. 24.

The Florida-Tennessee game will air on WVLT at 3:30 p.m.

