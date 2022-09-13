Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning, a release from the City of Alcoa states.

The crash happened just after midnight when an AMR ambulance was travelling northbound on the highway, hitting the pedestrian, who was wearing all black at the time, the release said. Officials said the pedestrian was walking in the left-hand lane of the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, the release said.

WVLT News reached out to AMR representatives, who provided the following statement.

An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority and the incident is under review.

AMR

The Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

