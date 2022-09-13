Enjoy today’s more mild humidity during this dry stretch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice, dry stretch! The key is that it starts out with the lowest humidity, and then it builds along with some hotter afternoons ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with a light breeze, and patchy fog developing. We have more “cooling room” thanks to lower humidity, as we out around 53 degrees and upper 40s in the higher elevations.

The dry stretch starts today! We’re topping out around 80 degrees, which is several degrees below average. In the shade, you can enjoy the low humidity and a southwesterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight is mild, but a couple of degrees warmer, with a low around 56 degrees. We’ll see patchy fog again Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday’s high is aimed at 82 degrees, with a nice northeasterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph. The humidity is gradually increasing, but still at a pleasant level for now.

Afternoon highs do gradually increase day to day, back to seasonable mid 80s. The key to this stretch is to enjoy the mild mornings and evenings, that’s a great bonus to lower humidity. The nights are in the upper 50s to 60s the second half of the week.

As of now, this stretch lasts through the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

