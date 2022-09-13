Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing

Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5.

Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.

Knoxville police were made aware of a Facebook account claiming to be Thurmer. The account claimed that she never ran away and is safe at a friend’s house.

“I have no doubt that is Desaray Thurmer who shared those posts,” KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said. “However, this is still a runaway situation because her whereabouts are unknown to her legal guardians.”

Thurmer is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

