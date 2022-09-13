Former Heritage High School football coach sentenced to 15 years for attempted child porn production

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A United States District Judge sentenced a former Heritage High School football coach to 15 years in prison for attempted production of child pornography after he reportedly asked for and sent sexually explicit photographs to a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

James David Morrow, 51, of Maryville, messaged the person on social media, not knowing the girl was actually an undercover federal agent, a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office said. Although he believed he was messaging a 12-year-old, the release said Morrow repeatedly asked for sexually explicit pictures. Officials said he also sent multiple pictures of himself, including one of his genitalia.

Morrow pleaded guilty to the charge. When he gets out of prison, Morrow will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for 12 additional years.

