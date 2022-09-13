Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville

The leak occurred after a crash near the Washington Pike exit.
A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday,...
A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said.

The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
Generic AMR ambulance
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says

Latest News

Lots of sunshine Wednesday
More sunshine Wednesday with the lower humidity sticking around
The iNaturalist app after being downloaded on to a smart phone; Source: KFDA
New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app
One group is using a tattoo balm to help people make that transition back into the work place.
Group works to find former addicts stable employment
Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest