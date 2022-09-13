Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
The leak occurred after a crash near the Washington Pike exit.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said.
The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.