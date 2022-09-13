Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said.

The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.

I640 East bound at I40 East. Is shut down due to a accident with a fuel leak. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/zqlQs4jrfE — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 13, 2022

