Group works to find former addicts stable employment

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - An addiction may be hard to get over, but then comes the recovery process of going to back to normal life, like finding a job in a stable environment.

One group is using a tattoo balm to help people make that transition back into the work place.

It was during the COVID shutdown that Jessica West turned to alcohol to fight her depression and suicidal thoughts. Then she got professional help to get sober, but wondered “what’s next?”

“It was like, a great program, so I signed up for Emplaura. And ever since then it literally changed my life,” said West. “I had not worked in 11 years. Through talking with them and through the coaching, I was able to gain the confidence.”

The Emplaura program helped build the confidence she needed to find her new career and the tools to stay sober.

David Cooper worked with local tattoo shops to use Skin Shaman Tattoo Balm with customers. They build confidence to get people back into the workforce. He says the connection between people and their tattoos is often a reminder of an important event in someone’s life.

“That self confidence that ability to be in a place where they can grow and not have the triggers that they normally face that have been part of the trauma of their life is so important to them. So to get them in that place is is our goal,” said Cooper.

3 Sevens Tattoo in Seymour uses the balm for all their customers, knowing the profits are helping those like Jessica.

“Helping somebody in return is a big thing for everybody here. We think it’s an awesome thing that they’re doing with going and helping people who’ve had addictions and stuff like that. Get out of that. Because I myself growing up, I’ve seen a lot of people struggle with that,” said Chris Avera, 3 Sevens Tattoo.

For Jessica, she’s recovered from her depression and addiction and now hopes others know there’s help available.

“Even though my story might be a little bit embarrassing, I feel like there’s other people that are going through it. And if you don’t tell them that it’s okay and you can have a happy ending. Then they’re gonna stay there,” said West.

The founders of The Skin Shaman spent years collaborating on lifelong passions to help marginalized communities find support to improve their lives, both in the US and Peru. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

