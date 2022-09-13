How University of Tennessee Football impacts local businesses

There’s a lot of excitement around the Vols, but does it affect businesses in Knoxville?
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a lot of excitement around Knoxville as the Vols look impressive so far this season, and this excitement has a major impact on businesses.

When it comes to restaurants like Calhoun’s on the River and Walk On’s, owners said the Vol football season brings in good business as long as the team keeps winning.

“You’ll probably have like 500 people come in on a normal day. On a game day, you’ll probably have close to 3,000 or 4,000 people come in. It’s a huge, huge difference,” shared Missi Paul, a manager at Calhoun’s on the River.

With such a large turnout, Paul said all hands are on deck with nearly 150 employees.

Over at Walk-On’s, General Manager Tim Willis said with nearly 65 TV screens, the way the Vols play affects their bottom line as well.

“If Tennessee wins, we make money. If they lose, we don’t. The fan base doesn’t come out as heavy, and then they leave early, so we definitely root for them to win. The fan base here is amazing,” shared Willis.

WVLT News also checked in with a few hotels around Neyland Stadium. So far, the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown, Hilton Knoxville and Graduate Knoxville representatives all said they’re booked for the upcoming Florida and UT game.

