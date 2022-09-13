More sunshine Wednesday with the lower humidity sticking around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine, lower humidity, and cooler mornings continue for a few days! That sunshine will feel hot with temperatures going up heading towards the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mild, but a couple of degrees warmer, with a low around 56 degrees. We’ll see patchy fog again Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s high is aimed at 82 degrees, with a nice northeasterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph. The humidity is gradually increasing, but still at a pleasant level for now.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon highs do gradually increase day to day, back to seasonable mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

The key to this stretch is to enjoy the mild mornings and evenings, that’s a great bonus to lower humidity. The nights are in the upper 50s to 60s the second half of the week.

Temperatures do get back into the upper 80s by the weekend and into the first half of next week. As of now, this stretch lasts through the end of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.