Morgan County reserve captain recalls meeting now King Charles

By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Michael Kruggel reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s death, he recalls fond memories of the United Kingdom.

Serving as a reserve captain, Kruggel works for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016, he “was in the right place at the right time” and was asked to go to England for the Police Memorial Service and represent Tennessee and the United States. Of only about a dozen people from the U.S., he was the only person from Tennessee to be there.

While in England, Kruggel presented local law enforcement with an American flag and interacted with other agencies from around the world as they remembered the lives of officers lost in the line of duty. At one point, the Morgan County man recalls meeting the now King of England.

“Prince Charles, when he stopped, he said, ‘Thank you. I heard there were some people from the U.S. here and wanted to say thank you for coming,” said Kruggel.

As a self-described history lover, the trip was everything it hoped to be for Kruggel. He recalls going to places in the Hall of Westminster that you usually need a security clearance to go see.

After seeing the national coverage of the Queen’s death, he recalls seeing the Queen’s lying-in-state while he was in England.

“When I saw it on TV this morning, I went, ‘I know that place,’ and it’s very rare that there’s an event held in Westminster Hall. It’s a place that a normal beat cop doesn’t get to go to,” said Kruggel.

The Queen will continue to be in the Hall of Westminster for the next week before her Monday funeral.

