New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app

100,000 species have been recorded thanks to the iNaturalist app.
The iNaturalist app after being downloaded on to a smart phone; Source: KFDA
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new initiative to discover the diverse species in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has led to the discoveries of nearly 100 types not previously seen in the park.

The park’s nonprofit partner, Discover Life in America, launched Smokies Most Wanted and asked visitors to capture species through an app called iNaturalist.

Visitors grew to more than 7,000 users, and they found new insects, plants and fungi. This just proves how diverse the Smokies are, Director of Science with Discover Life in America Will Kuhn said.

“Through iNaturalist, visitors can help us to document all the species that live in the park and learn about different kinds of animals and plants and things that are here that we didn’t know were here before,” said Will Kuhn with Discover Life in America. “GSMNP currently ranks #5 in iNaturalist observations, users and species recorded across the National Park Service system.”

Discover Life in America invites the public to visit the Sugarlands Visitor Center front plaza from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and again on Thursday, Oct. 20 for demonstrations on using iNaturalist, guided nature walks, tours of the pollinator gardens in front of the visitor center, and more.

In honor of National Public Lands Day, the public is also invited to the Oconaluftee Visitor Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 for iNaturalist demonstrations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For more information, visit dlia.org/events.

