Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
“There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”
The plane had a small gas leak that firefighters fixed.
