Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest

The scammer is asking for payment because the person missed jury duty, according to the sheriff.
(CNN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday.

Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.

ACSO officials assured the public that their office would never contact someone about jury duty nor request money. They said to watch out for two numbers: (865) 264-2071 and (865) 264-2079.

Jury Duty Scam Jury duty scam artists are back at it. A group claiming to be ACSO are making calls today saying you...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
Generic AMR ambulance
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says

Latest News

Lots of sunshine Wednesday
More sunshine Wednesday with the lower humidity sticking around
The iNaturalist app after being downloaded on to a smart phone; Source: KFDA
New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app
One group is using a tattoo balm to help people make that transition back into the work place.
Group works to find former addicts stable employment
The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Cause of helicopter crash that killed two Tenn. responders still under investigation, new details released