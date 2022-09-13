Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest
The scammer is asking for payment because the person missed jury duty, according to the sheriff.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday.
Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.
ACSO officials assured the public that their office would never contact someone about jury duty nor request money. They said to watch out for two numbers: (865) 264-2071 and (865) 264-2079.
