Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a new scam on Tuesday.

Posing as ACSO officials, the scammer will demand payment because the person missed jury duty. If the person does not pay, ACSO officials said the scammer will threaten arrest.

ACSO officials assured the public that their office would never contact someone about jury duty nor request money. They said to watch out for two numbers: (865) 264-2071 and (865) 264-2079.

Jury Duty Scam Jury duty scam artists are back at it. A group claiming to be ACSO are making calls today saying you... Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.