Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a solution to the increased traffic from the new Buc-ee’s.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens.

“We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration to move that project as quickly as we can,” Waters said.

He recognized businesses and tourism are essential for the county’s economic growth and development.

“We realize how important it is,” Waters explained, “We don’t want the 407 to become such a bottleneck that it has a negative effect on visitation to the county and our citizens coming into the county. So we think that that’s a justification for speeding this project up as much as we can.”

He said he is pushing the state and Federal Highway Administration to speed up the project plans. “So that we can make it a reality quicker than what would normally happen so we feel comfortable that they will help us in that respect,” Waters said.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson spoke with WVLT News. He said he expects there to be more traffic near Exit 407 for about a month and then for things to calm down, similar to when the Buc-ee’s opened in Cumberland County earlier this year.

In the meantime, the Sevierville Public Works Director told WVLT News the four lanes on Winfield Dunn Parkway will shift. Instead of three straight lanes and a left turn, there will be two straight and two left turns and a couple of stop lights added.

Construction on that will begin in the next month and should be complete by early spring. Buc-ee’s is set to open in 2023.

