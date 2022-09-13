SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!

SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

“SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and furniture that was used during filming,” SMARM officials announced Tuesday.

The movie stars Parton and is set to air this holiday season.

