SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!

SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and furniture that was used during filming,” SMARM officials announced Tuesday.

The movie stars Parton and is set to air this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Thurmer
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
Donald Kirkland
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot
Joshua Fleenor
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
Joshua O’Mary
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says
Dinner Bell
Dinner Bell restaurant closing its doors after 47 years

Latest News

Less humid for now
Enjoy today’s more mild humidity during this dry stretch
Generic AMR ambulance
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning, a...
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam.
UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam