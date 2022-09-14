‘Almost Home’ | Expectant single mother in Alcoa getting help from Habitat for Humanity

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Habitat for Humanity is known for giving a hand up to people for decades. Now an expectant single-mother in Alcoa is getting help from the organization.

Callie Watkins is a licensed practical nurse who is familiar with helping others, but now she’s receiving help after finding out she will soon become a single mother.

The 22-year-old said she currently lives in a studio apartment and wants more for her unborn daughter Franklynn Grace Watkins. So she got in touch with Habitat for Humanity and volunteers are now building her a home.

Watkins said she’s thankful for all the support.

”This home is truly a blessing. It truly is. For me, it’s getting me out of an apartment. So I’m no longer gonna be wasting my money anymore. It’s truly something I can invest in. And then it’s gonna give her a place where she can come out and just like play in this little area. Ride a bicycle,” shared Watkins.

Mona Nair with Habitat for Humanity said the homes aren’t just given to homeowners. Each homeowner will go through a rigorous process of learning to become a responsible homeowner.

”There’s a lot more happening than what meets the eye. We’re not just building a home, we’re changing the generational trajectory of a family. Studies have shown that families in Habitat houses do better physically and mentally in terms of health. Kids are more likely to graduate from High School and go to college,” said Nair.

Nair also shared that the material and help to build the homes aren’t free.

”It’s important to remember that we are changing a community and we can’t do this without the help of donors and companies that are responsible. Companies that want to give back to the communities that they live in. Especially cause the cost of housing has gone up so much,” explained Nair.

Homeowners with Habitat for Humanity must also be able and willing to pay an affordable mortgage that does not exceed 30% of the homeowner’s monthly income.

Mortgage payments are cycled back into the community to help build additional Habitat houses.

The build of Watkins’ three-bedroom and two-bath home is expected to take about 12 weeks.

Watkins said she’s thankful for all the support and she’s excited about what the future now holds.

”Part of my five-year goal is I want to go back to school to get my RN. I currently have my LPN and I’ve been in nursing for I guess overall you can say five years and it’s been amazing. I love it. I love getting to help people, so it’s really different to be able to get help from other people. It’s overwhelming. I love it,” said Watkins.

