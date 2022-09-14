Anakeesta to double the parks size

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A$34 million expansion was underway at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg as the park is set to double in size over the next three years.

Step off the main part of Anakeesta and you’ll here construction sounds as the theme park, based on the nature of the Smoky Mountains plans more trails and chances to have fun in nature.

“To be outside in nature, have fun, great mountain views get something to eat, have a lot of fun play out here in the outdoors. And so we’re taking that same concept and we’re continuing that with the new expansion which is going to really double the size of Anakeesta over the next several years,” said Anakeesta owner and founder Bob Bentz.

Anakeesta guests will take a nighttime journey through a Smoky Mountain Forest where they will experience illuminating encounters of lighting, projection, and sound to connect with the mystery of the stars on a magical Astra Lumina Enchanted Night Walk on a mile long trail.

Also, using the mountain side, Anakeesta will open next year, BirdVenture: a birdhouse-inspired play zone where guests can imagine life as a bird in the Smokies.

“It started several years ago with the concept of BirdVenture and it is like like many projects that has grown and grown and grown and gotten bigger. And you know, our guests when they come here, they love to be outdoors. I love to be with nature, and they love to have fun with nature,” said Bentz.

Kids of all ages will experience three larger-than-life birdhouses, a dozen adventure zones, and seven giant serpentine slides winding more than 50 feet down the mountain! (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The Astra Lumina experience will open in October.

“Everything about Anakeesta is preservation and being environmentally sensitive and working with you know, the great outdoors and that’s our whole concept here. We want people to have fun outdoors. We’re not trying to build the build the building and put them in there,” said Bentz.

The second attraction is a thrilling new mountain coaster that boasts experiential tunnels, with twists and turns through the forest giving guests an exciting downhill adventure. The new double-rail mountain coaster will be themed to the native Smoky Mountain salamander species, giving it the name of Hellbender.

In the Spring of 2023, the first part of a European-Themed Village will open as Anakeesta further expands its adventure offerings with two new attractions for the young and young-at-heart (Anakeesta)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.