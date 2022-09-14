FAN-alysis | Breakdown of Tennessee win over Pitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for our weekly FAN-alysis segment. So after two games, how is Vol nation feeling about the team?

This week we check in with Scott Kimsey, outside sales representative for American Lighting in Knoxville.

Lighting up the scoreboard is certainly something Scott would like to see the UT offense continue.

We asked Kimsey about the effort at Pitt and what his concerns for the team are moving forward:

“Rick, I think we might not have won that game in years past, and I think that’s a show of a great step of growth on the guys’ parts to get it out. In overtime, not really lose it, you know, not sweat it out but to punch it in there like they did. Improvements would be the short passing game. Linebackers, they’re doing a great job just last week, getting into the quarterback, the back end, that some of that getting tightened up, but I feel like again, with the week coming up with Akron, that’s some opportunity to get some of those things ironed out,” said Kimsey.

We think Scott was right on point and thank him for his expert FAN-alysis!

Folks, reach out if you’d like to offer up your expert opinion and as always-- Go Vols!

