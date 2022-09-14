FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday.

WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.

Patriot Homecare is a locally owned and operated home health care agency licensed in Tennessee since 1984.

WVLT News has reached out to Patriot Homecare and FBI representatives for more information, and will update this story as we learn more.

