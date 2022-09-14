Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts
Academic growth and chronic absenteeism were two areas the district struggled with, KCS officials said.
Sep. 14, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is highlighting opportunities for improvement and growth following the state’s scoring of the school district.
While nine schools in Knox County were given the “Reward” designation, an award given to schools making gains in achievement and growth for all students, 29 schools received poor scores. According to KCS officials;
- 4 schools were named Priority Schools, indicating a need for Comprehensive Support and Improvement;
- 11 schools were named Focus Schools, with a need for Additional Targeted Support and Improvement; and
- 14 schools were named Focus Schools, with a need for Targeted Support and Improvement.
All in all, the district was ranked “In Need of Improvement” and given a score in the bottom 5% of state school districts. KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk spoke on the score, saying it represents an opportunity for growth.
