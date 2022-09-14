Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is highlighting opportunities for improvement and growth following the state’s scoring of the school district.

While nine schools in Knox County were given the “Reward” designation, an award given to schools making gains in achievement and growth for all students, 29 schools received poor scores. According to KCS officials;

4 schools were named Priority Schools, indicating a need for Comprehensive Support and Improvement;

11 schools were named Focus Schools, with a need for Additional Targeted Support and Improvement; and

14 schools were named Focus Schools, with a need for Targeted Support and Improvement.

All in all, the district was ranked “In Need of Improvement” and given a score in the bottom 5% of state school districts. KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk spoke on the score, saying it represents an opportunity for growth.

“This is a moment of reflection and opportunity. To put it simply: Our growth scores were not what we want, or expect, them to be. While we did make gains in achievement, those gains were not enough to overcome the significant learning loss that occurred because of COVID-19. Our educators deserve tremendous credit for the increases in achievement over the last few challenging years and Knox County Schools will continue to support our teachers, staff, and principals at every turn. We have an opportunity to redouble our efforts to serve every child in Knox County and ensure they receive the highest quality education. I ask educators, parents, and community members to join us in this mission.”

Academic growth and chronic absenteeism were two areas the district struggled with, KCS officials said.

