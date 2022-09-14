Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

According to the address’s listing, that section of Riverfront Way is a residential area with several houses and apartments nearby. The fire was quickly put out, according to an update that came less than half an hour after the original tweet.

