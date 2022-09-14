Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

According to the address’s listing, that section of Riverfront Way is a residential area with several houses and apartments nearby. The fire was quickly put out, according to an update that came less than half an hour after the original tweet.

Knoxville Fire Department is on scene of a working fire at 5:02 Riverfront Way. pic.twitter.com/gLenLskAxe — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 14, 2022

